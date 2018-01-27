Kylie Jenner Inspires Honey Boo Boo to Do Mama June’s Makeup

Mama June is gearing up to compete in a beauty pageant and her daughter is getting makeup inspiration from none-other than reality star, Kylie Jenner.

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson practiced her artistic skills on Friday’s episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot when she did a trial run of of Mama June Shannon’s makeup for the upcoming Miss Georgia Peach Elite Pageant.

For Mama June’s look, Honey Boo Boo was inspired by the 20-year-old makeup mogul, who, according to PEOPLE, is widely recognized for her pouty and bold lip.

“All you have to do is sit there and try to look pretty,” Honey Boo Boo told her mom as the pair sat together on the bed.

“What we’re going to do first is contour that face, girl,” Honey Boo Boo said as she made up her mom’s face. “Gotta cover up that mustache. Gotta cover up those neck hairs too.”

Mama June wasn’t allowed to see the work in progress, but asked, “Doesn’t look like I need to belong in a circus, does it?”

Honey Boo Boo assured her: “No, actually it looks really good.”

“We’re going to overdraw your lips just a smidge. See, a lot of YouTube tutorials do this,” Honey Boo Boo explained as she overdrew the liner on Mama June’s lips. “Kylie Jenner overdraws her lips,” she added about the lip kit creator and reality star.

Though Honey Boo Boo was pleased with her work, Mama June wanted to judge the makeup for herself and asked for a mirror.

“See, you look like you have Kylie Jenner lips right this second,” said Honey Boo Boo. “Your makeup look good girl!”

But when she saw herself in the reflection, Mama June was less-than-thrilled with her Kylie Jenner-esque look.

“Oh my God, they are not Kylie Jenner lips,” said the mother of four.

Honey Boo Boo added, “Yes they are. Those are how big Kylie Jenner’s lips are.”

After Mama June suggested that they hire a hair and makeup professional to help with the pageant, she called on daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon to give her two cents on Honey Boo Boo’s skills.

Like Mama June, Pumpkin wasn’t impressed. “Oh boy,” said Pumpkin. “All I know is that if you want to win that pageant, Alana needs to stay away from your face.”

Mama June took to Twitter Friday night to share her thoughts on the whole moment:

Definitely going to have to call in reinforcements alana made me look like a clown and yes she has got better since then but it still looks like crap hopefully he comes while pumpkins in the shower #MamaJune — Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) January 27, 2018

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.