Mama June Honors Boyfriend Geno Doak in Birthday Tribute

Mama June Shannon helped boyfriend Geno Doak ring in his 43rd birthday with a special social media tribute to him.

The Mama June: From Not to Hot star, 39, penned a sweet tribute to her boyfriend on Instagram on Sunday, Doak’s 43rd birthday, thanking him for becoming a part of her family.

“We want to wish special person a very happy birthday @doakgeno baby we love you and hope that you have a very special birthday u r just a few yrs away from getting the senior citizen discount lol,” Shannon captioned a throwback selfie of the couple from two years ago.

“A side note thanks 4 loving me n the kids n always being there 4 us n all the lil things u do,” the mother of four said, adding, “Can’t wait to share n spend more bdays with u in I know this a old pic of us but still1 of my fav happy bday baby.”

Shannon and Doak first started dating prior to the reality star’s massive weight loss and following Shannon’s split from on-again, off-again boyfriend Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson. The couple, who made their debut together on the TLC series in January, moved in together this year.

The Mama June: From Not to Hot star caused a rift in their relationship while in Las Vegas for daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon’s marriage to Joshua Efird in May. Although in Sin City for her daughter’s wedding, Mama June had love on her mind and wanted to take the plunge with Doak in a surprise wedding. Doak, however, wasn’t as enthusiastic about the idea,

“I like to have fun. We’re in Vegas — we just fly by the seat of our pants, if you will,” Doak said. “There’s no need to talk and to make plans and do everything by the book. That’s not us.”

In August, Mama June once again opened up about her commitment to Doak.

“[Doak] is the first person I’ve ever thought about wanting to spend the rest of my life with because he makes not just me but the girls happy too and that’s what matters the most so hopefully one day he will give me the commitment I am looking for and wanting for quite some time or at least put some kind of ring on it,” she wrote on Instagram.

Shannon also added that at the time, she and Doak were not married, though she thought that may change soon.