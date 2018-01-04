Mama June Insists Boyfriend’s No Gold-Digger: ‘He Makes Good Money’

Mama June Shannon ditched Sugar Bear for a new man — but she swears she’s not a “sugar mama.”

The 38-year-old reality TV personality has yet to reveal the identity of her boyfriend, but the mystery man is set to appear on season two of Mama June: From Not to Hot, which premieres later this month.

While she’s excited for fans to watch her romance blossom, she was admittedly concerned people would think he was with her “just for the money.”

“That’s not the case,” Shannon told Us Weekly. “He makes very good money. He does remodeling and construction work, so he makes good money himself.”

She continued that her new beau, whom she met through a mutual friend, didn’t even know she was famous when they connected.

“His kids knew, but he didn’t,” the former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo personality said. “I was like, ‘Did you live under a rock?’ He was like, ‘No.’ He just doesn’t watching reality TV. I mean, you know, he does not watch the show, but he doesn’t care two cents less about the cameras.”

Shannon’s daughter, 12-year-old Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, said she’s given the green light on her mom’s new relationship.

“I’m very proud that Mama got with him because she smiles if you say anything about him,” Thompson added.

Following her tumultuous marriage and divorce with Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, Shannon said she’s open to the idea of marrying her new “one-of-a-kind” man.

Her ex-husband’s remarriage was Shannon’s initial motivation to undergo a physical transformation in mid-2016, one that landed her a new reality TV gig and helped her drop 300 pounds.

On season two of Mama June: From Not to Hot, Shannon will dive into her new romance, explore the world of adult beauty pageants, document her weight management and show the health scares that have accompanied her journey.

The series returns to WE tv Friday, January 12, at 9 p.m. ET.