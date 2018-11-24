Mama June Throws First Thanksgiving With Boyfriend Geno and Daughters

Mama June Shannon had her first Thanksgiving with boyfriend Geno Doak and her daughters, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and Jessica Shannon.

Shannon, who now leads WE tv’s Mama June: From Not to Hot, shared a photo of her spread of food Thursday on Instagram, showing all the sides she made to serve with her turkey.

“When your daughter calls at 8 at night and says she can’t get take tink cuz she is very sick and says she still wants Thanksgiving dinner and wants me to cook you have to throw something together,” Shannon, 39, wrote. She went on to praise her own cooking, noting that she did “pretty good” despite her failing eyesight.

“I think I did pretty good for my first official Thanksgiving dinner [with] just me the girls and Geno,” Shannon continued. “Everyone is stuffed and now going out shopping to catch the sales. Never can cook enough just for us, always has to be a feast. And I have to say, I did pretty good with not being able to see good with vision being blurry. The only thing the girls ask is make sure there is no shells in. I’m happy [to] report there was no crunchy shells in the food [laughing out loud].”

Shannon also tagged Alana, Lauryn, Jessica, Doak and the Instagram page Lauryn set up for her newborn, Ella Grace Efird.

This was also the family’s first Thanksgiving since Lauryn and her husband, Joshua Brandon Efird, welcomed Ella on Dec. 8, 2017. The couple married on April 30 in Las Vegas.

The family also had another reason to celebrate. On Nov. 2, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that WE tv is now shooting a third season of From Not to Hot. The Georgia film office said production will continue through April 2019. The show’s first season chronicled Shannon’s life after her weight loss, while Season 2 showed her struggling after gaining weight. In a January 2018 episode, Shannon introduced viewers to Doak.

Back in August, Shannon shared a picture on Instagram with Doak, in which she admitted she hopes to marry him. However, she thinks she is nervous about marriage because of a bad past experience.

“Yes, on the show it was real when I gave him the ultimatum,” Shannon wrote at the time. “Our show is not scripted. We bring the real back into reality. He is the first person I’ve ever thought about wanting to spend the rest of my life with because he makes not just me but the girls happy too and that’s what matters the most. So hopefully one day he will give me the commitment I am looking for and wanting for quite some time or at least put some kind of ring on it.”

WE tv has not announced when From Not to Hot will be back. The second season wrapped up in August.

