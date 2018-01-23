Sugar Bear’s Wife Refuses to Use Honeymoon Funds for Child Support on ‘Mama June: From Not to Hot’

The Sugar Bear drama keeps coming on Mama June: From Not to Hot.

Mike Thompson, the father of Honey Boo Boo (real name Alana Thompson), hasn’t seen his daughter in six months, it was revealed on Friday’s episode of the show, and getting visitation rights won’t be as easy as it seems.

In the show, Sugar Bear and his new wife Jennifer seek legal advice about their custody issues, but come up against the barrier that he was never legally declared Alana’s father.

“If you’ve not been declared her legal father, you have no rights to her,” his attorney told him. “You have just as much rights to her as I do.”

Sugar Bear clarified that he isn’t trying to fight his ex for custody, but wants weekend visitation so he can be a part of his daughter’s life. But what he and Jennifer didn’t realize is that if they get the court involved, they’ll also be on the hook for child support.

But Jennifer is not in favor of handing over any money to Mama June: “We can’t even finish saving up for our honeymoon, so how are we going to pay child support?” she asked him.

When Sugar Bear said they can worry more about that when the time comes, Jennifer stands her ground:”We’re not dipping into our honeymoon fund,” she said.

Mama June has also moved on from her ex, introducing her boyfriend Geno Doak to fans on Friday’s episode of her show.

“I have found love y’all. I have a great wonderful guy, Geno, and I feel like a kid again,” she said on the season premiere, adding, “obviously, I love this motherf—er.”

She added that Doak is the first guy she’s dated seriously since she lost 300 pounds.

“Geno is the first guy that I’ve dated really seriously since I lost the weight,” she said. “I’m trying to keep this one to myself to see how it’s going to work out. I’ve had some really terrible luck with guys and I’ve got burnt. So it’s really hard for me to fully trust him right now.”

