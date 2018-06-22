Mama June Says She’s Changed Her Stance on Marriage After Meeting Beau Geno

Mama June is having a change of heart and reconsidering her stance on marriage now that she’s met beau Geno Doak.

In a sneak peek of Friday’s all-new episode of From Hot to Not on WE tv, June “Mama June” Shannon opens up about her relationship with Doak to daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, even revealing that she’s been thinking about marrying him.

“I’m really glad I didn’t marry Sugar Bear because that would have been a horrible mistake,” she says in reference to her ex Matt “Sugar Bear” Thompson, with whom she shares daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson.

“But sometimes, some people come in your life and change your opinions about things that you wouldn’t do,” she continues. “I told you I never wanted to get married, but since Geno came into our life and been here for y’all and been here for me…”

But Pumpkin isn’t having it, interrupting her mom and saying, “Oh my God.”

“I mean, it’s made me realize that he’s probably the one that I want to spend the rest of my life with,” says Mama June in response.

June’s relationship with Doak has caused a little tension within her family. The two originally got together prior to the reality star’s massive weight loss, during which she dropped 300 lbs., and moved in together earlier this year.

“Yes, I have found love y’all,” she said when introducing Doak to the world on her WE tv show. “I have a great wonderful guy, Geno, and I feel like a kid again. Geno knew me when I was heavy and I really think he’s here for the right reasons. I think he likes me for me, not for [fame] or me being skinny.”

“Geno’s the first guy that I’ve dated really serious since I’ve lost the weight, and I’m trying to keep this one to myself to see how it’s going to work out,” she added.

But sister Joanne “Doe Doe” Shannon is skeptical. In another clip from Friday’s upcoming episode, she told the cameras she wouldn’t be surprised if the new couple imploded sooner rather than later.

“June’s always been reckless in her relationships, and I’ve picked up the pieces before when it’s all falling apart,” Doe Doe said. “So can we just slow this roll down? I mean, time’s gonna tell if Geno’s gonna be a good guy or not.”

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

Photo credit: Getty / Paras Griffin / Stringer