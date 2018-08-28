Mama June Celebrates Honey Boo Boo’s 13th Birthday With Sassy Pageant Video

Toddlers and Tiaras no more! Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is officially a teenager, and her family is celebrating her 13th birthday with some very special social media tributes.

Thompson’s mom, Mama June Shannon and sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon each shared a special video of the vivacious teen on their Instagram accounts, looking back on how far the former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star has come from “Go-Go Juice” and shaking her belly on stage.

Mama June shared a sassy clip of her youngest daughter doing a pageant walk clad in a “Dynamic Duos First Runner Up” and tiara, flipping her hair for extra measure.

She captioned the clip, “Ok, I can’t believe how fast our kids grow up…my baby @honeybooboo is officially a teenager today! Please show her some Birthday love 💝 👑🎂🍭🍬🎈🎉 #13today #honeybooboo #birthday#mamajune #fromnottohot.”

Sister Pumpkin likewise shared a slideshow of photos of the two together, some sweet and some more on the goofy side, dating back years.

“Happy birthday to my not so little sister😭!!!” Pumpkin captioned the video. “You’ve grown into such a wonderful human being!! I’m so proud of how far you’ve come. I can’t believe you are 13 today!! I hope you enjoy your birthday & I promise when you get back home we will celebrate. Happy birthday from me, Ella, & Josh!! @honeybooboo”

In addition to returning to the pageant world alongside her mom on Mama June: From Not to Hot, the now teenage Thompson will be debuting her dancing skills on stage during Dancing With the Stars: Juniors, a 10-episode spinoff of the ABC series to air on Sundays beginning in September.

While the other junior stars have yet to be announced, ABC has released the list of the young professional dancers and their adult mentors who will be appearing on the series, including Rylee Arnold and her season 25 Mirror Ball champion Lindsay Arnold; Hailey Bills and her season 26 champion aunt Jenna Johnson; young pro dancer Sage Rosen and mentor Gleb Savchenko; Pro Dance LA performer Lev Khmelev and mentor Keo Motsepe; World of Dance alum Brightyn Brems and Cheryl Burke; Dance Moms alum Elliana Walmsley and mentor Emma Slater; Art & Soul Dance Company member Tristan Ianiero and his mentor Artem Chigvintsev; So You Think You Can Dance: Next Generation competitor JT Church and Alan Bersten; pro dancer Jake Monreal and mentor Sasha Farber; A Christmas Story Live! alum Artyon Celestine and Brandon Armstrong; Kameron Couch and mentor Hayley Erbert; and pro dancer Kamri Peterson with Witney Carson.

The spinoff’s first season will be hosted by DWTS Season 25 champion Jordan Fisher and third-place runner up Frankie Muniz.

