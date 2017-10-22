Maks Chmerkovskiy Sounds off About Ongoing ‘DWTS’ Feud Rumors

Dancing With the Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy has spoken out to clear up rumors of a feud between him and celebrity partner Vanessa Lachey.

Rumors have ran rampant since the latest season began, with Chmerkovskiy’s one-week absence earlier in the season being attributed to Lachey being hard to deal with.

The dancer attended Maxim Halloween party in Los Angeles on Saturday, and downplayed the drama to Us Weekly.

“What drama?” Chmerkovskiy said. “[Things] were never bad. They were great things. It’s been a great season.”

He went on to point out there are some challenges for couples competing on the show but Vanessa is doing all that’s asked of her.

“It’s a tough show,” he said. “Everybody’s going through a little bit of a menial lifetime through this whole process, and when you’re good enough to make it all the way, you go through that much more stuff. We’re a great couple. We’re doing our best. She’s giving me all the time that she should, and I can’t wait for this Monday to show what we’ve been working on.”

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.