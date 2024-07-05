Major TLC Star Breaks Silence on Divorcing Husband: Read Karen Derrico's Message

Karen Derrico has spoken out for the first time since announcing her split from husband Deon Derrico. The couple, known for their family of 14 children on the TLC reality series Doubling Down with the Derricos, recently ended their 19-year marriage in a swift and discreet legal proceeding.

Karen, addressing her followers through an Instagram video posted on June 20, offered insights into how she and her children are coping with this significant life change. "I am doing as good as can be," she reassured her audience, adding, "The children are doing good. It's summertime, we definitely want to keep them all busy and occupied, and that's the plan right now."

The mother of 14 said she appreciated the fans' outpouring of support. She stated, "I feel the love. I genuinely feel the love. I can almost get emotional. To see the outpour is just amazing. So, I just wanted to tell you all, thank you for the love and support."

Karen and Deon's lives as parents to a large family, including multiples such as twins, triplets, and quintuplets, have been documented on their TLC show since 2020. Their children range in age from 18-year-old Darian to 4-year-old triplets Dawsyn, De'Aren, and Dyver, with various sets of multiples in between.

The divorce proceedings, which began on June 4 and were finalized merely two days later, shocked many who had followed the family's story. Despite their marriage's end, Karen and Deon have maintained their commitment to co-parenting their children effectively.

In a joint statement released to E! News on June 17, the former couple affirmed, "Together, we remain unified in the parenting of our 14 beautiful children—their well-being is our priority. We thank everyone for their understanding and support as we move forward for the good of our family." The divorce settlement outlines shared custody arrangements for their 13 minor children, with Deon agreeing to pay $1,166 monthly in child support while Karen will cover the children's medical insurance costs.

As Karen navigates this new chapter in her life, she expressed her intention to focus on self-care and quality time with her children during their summer vacation. "I'm definitely looking into taking care of Karen for a while," she shared in her Instagram video. Looking towards the future, Karen hinted at upcoming opportunities, mentioning, "There's a lot of speaking engagements coming my way that I have to go through and choose where I'm gonna go, but I am thankful and grateful for that, to tell my story, my journey."

The Derricos' recent public appearances contrast starkly with the announcement of their divorce. Just last month, the couple appeared on the Sherri show to promote their series, where they even discussed the possibility of expanding their family further. Karen stated, "I want whatever God has for me," while Deon added, "I want as many as God will bless me with as well. The 14 children just keep us filled with love and laughter. I would never ever trade it."

The latest season of Doubling Down with the Derricos has not shied away from showcasing the couple's marital challenges, particularly surrounding issues such as purchasing and renovating a new home and supporting their eldest daughter's interests in the entertainment industry.