Major Reality Show Canceled Despite Worldwide Success

While 'The Traitors' is thriving in the United States, the same can't be said for the Australian version.

It's the end of the road for The Traitors, the Australian version, that is. After two seasons on Channel 10 in Australia, the series has been canceled amid poor ratings, according to the Daily Mail. Despite this news, other versions of The Traitors across the globe, including ones in the United States and the United Kingdom, are still going strong.

The network recently held an upfront event for the upcoming television season, and The Traitors was nowhere to be found on the schedule. The news of The Traitors: Australia's presumed cancellation doesn't exactly come as a shock. Daily Mail noted that the show's Season 1 premiere only drew in 257,000 viewers. Channel 10 isn't doing so hot itself as many of the network's shows, including versions of The Masked Singer and Masterchef, aren't doing so well ratings-wise.

"Ten doesn't have returning fans. If it did, why are The Project, MasterChef, HYBPA, Gogglebox, The Masked Singer and many, many more down year on year?" An insider opined to TV Blackbox. "They have no sport, Melbourne Cup gone. They can't launch a new show – most recent example: Shark Tank." A spokesperson for Channel 10 refuted that take, saying, "We still have more content to come and with Dessert Masters and The Bachelors launching soon will continue to engage key younger demos."

Even though The Traitors: Australia (which American fans can watch on Peacock) has been effectively canceled, other versions have found great success. The first season of the United Kingdom's version of The Traitors premiered in late 2022. This version is hosted by Claudia Winkleman and features a cast of contestants who are all new to the reality TV genre. Earlier this year, it was renewed for a second season by the BBC.

Across the pond, the American version of The Traitors has also enjoyed a great deal of success. The first season of the series, hosted by Alan Cumming, aired in early 2023. In addition to featuring contestants new to television, the cast was also comprised of reality TV veterans from shows such as Survivor, Big Brother, and the Real Housewives franchise. For the show's second season, they have cast a group comprised solely of reality TV veterans and well-known personalities. Peacock has already shared the cast for Season 2, which includes Dan Gheesling and Janelle Pierzina from Big Brother, Sandra Diaz-Twine and Parvati Shallow from Survivor, and Phaedra Parks, Sheree Whitfield, and Larsa Pippen from the Real Housewives franchise. A release date for Season 2 has not yet been revealed.