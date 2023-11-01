Major CBS Game Show Pulled From Schedule

CBS has officially pulled a show from its fall 2023 schedule. TVLine reports that freshman game show Lotería Loca will no longer be part of the Monday line-up due to a decline in viewership. Inspired by the Latin Bingo Lotería, the series is hosted by Jane the Virgin and Broke alum Jaime Camil. It features two contestants in each episode who try to bank the most money by filling up their cards throughout multiple rounds. The series premiered on Oct. 2 but only had 1.75 million viewers for Live+Same Day numbers.

Audience dropped three of the four weeks following, with the most recent episode bringing in just over 1 million viewers and a 0.1 demo rating. While the game show has seen some positive ratings with Live-7 playback, it's only a 6 percent uptick. As for the remainder of Lotería Loca's first season, there will be a holiday special airing sometime in December, with the rest of the episodes returning "at a later date." It's unclear if this will still be on CBS or Paramount+, where the series is currently streaming.

Meanwhile, to fill up the Monday at 8 p.m. ET slot, CBS will be airing yet more NCIS. The long-running procedural already takes up 2/3 of the night with back-to-back airings, and the network will be adding in another hour. On Nov. 6 and Nov. 13, CBS will be airing three full hours of NCIS to get fans hyped up for international spinoff, NCIS: Sydney, which is premiering on Nov. 14. On Nov. 20, Let's Make a Deal Primetime will be airing in between repeats of the drama. The following week will see CBS' annual airing of the beloved Christmas special Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. It will kick off the night at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Let's Make a Deal Primetime, with even more NCIS to end the night.

When PopCulture spoke to Jaime Camil ahead of the show's premiere, the actor spoke about how excited he was for the series to be the first multi-cultural, bilingual, Latin-inspired game show to have a spot on primetime TV. He noted that the game show brings together many different cultures, and "it is meant for the CBS core audience. While at the same time, a big, underserved audience will feel very proud to have a piece of our culture out there. But make no mistake about it, it is a TV show, a game show designed for the mainstream audience."

It's definitely a disappointment that Lotería Loca has been pulled from CBS' schedule. However, it sounds like the series will still be coming back in some way to complete the rest of the season, whenever and however that may be. In the meantime, the first five episodes are streaming on Paramount+.