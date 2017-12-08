Maci Bookout Shades Ex Ryan Edwards After ‘Teen Mom’ Rehab Blowout

Maci Bookout is not having ex Ryan Edward’s self pity.

The Teen Mom OG cast member went off on Bookout in Monday’s episode of the MTV reality show when she didn’t immediately return his phone calls asking to see their 8-year-old son Bentley after he left drug rehab nine days early.

Edwards said he was able to leave his program early due to the progress he was making, but added that he didn’t have a designated aftercare plan rather than seeing if he could make it out to see his old therapist.

When Bookout was wary of letting the child around his father so soon, he went off.

“No matter what I do, I’m tired of trying to have to please her,” he told wife Mackenzie Standifer of Bookout, later adding he doesn’t “owe her s—.”

Bookout’s friend tweeted a message appearing to be about Edwards Wednesday, writing, “Some people play the victim so [well] I’m surprised they don’t carry their own body chalk.”

She retweeted the message, and commented, “mic drop [hands emoji]”

Bookout, who is praised by fans as one of the most responsible Teen Mom cast members, has been open about keeping Bentley away from his father while he struggles with drug addiction.

“Bentley is going to grow up one day and see all this, so… hopefully by the time Bentley sees all this we’ll be on the other side of this, and if not, he’ll be able to see that I tried,” she said during a conversation with her husband Taylor McKinney on the show.

Edwards revealed earlier this season that he was spending as much as $10,000 a week on drugs before he went to rehab, and was lying to his wife “90 percent” of the time when he was telling her where he was going each day.

After Edwards left rehab, fans were unnerved to see him drinking beer immediately. Some have even accused him of seeming high in a new clip from the show.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

