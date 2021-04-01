Maci Bookout Gets Candid About Her 'Teen Mom' Future After Ex Ryan Edwards' Firing

✖

Maci Bookout is seriously considering her future on Teen Mom OG "season by season" as sons Bentley, 12, Maverick, 4, and daughter Jayde, 5, get older. The MTV personality, 29, opened up about her ongoing internal narrative when it comes to appearing on the reality show on the latest Baby Mamas No Drama podcast episode hosted by Teen Mom 2 stars Kailyn Lowry and Vee Torres.

"Back in the day, I’d always say as long as I feel like I’m helping people or showing them they are not alone or they’re not crazy, then I would keep doing it," Bookout said when asked about continuing on the show. "As the kids get older, it’s definitely a season-by-season thing." Being on the show as she gets older gives the 16 and Pregnant alum the opportunity to see "what I need to work on [and] what I need to face myself," she explained, adding "It’s just a good reflective tool that most people don’t have."

The mother-of-three added that she and husband Taylor McKinney, 31, have developed a great relationship with the film team, especially when it comes to their kids. "I feel like production does a good job of navigating around the children. If the kids don’t want to film, they’re not going to film," Bookout said. "As long as we can continue to navigate that and the other positives are happening, I don’t see a reason to leave the show but that doesn’t mean that one won’t arise. It’s definitely season by season."

Bookout's been the center of some drama in the Teen Mom OG world lately, with her ex, Ryan Edwards, 33, and his family being fired from the MTV series following a fight between the Bulletproof author and Edwards' parents during reunion filming. Bookout added during the podcast episode that she had "always co-parented" with Edwards' parents when it came to his son Bentley: "Our relationship, really for a long time now, I want to say since Bentley was young, our relationship — the extent of it — has honestly just been the show," she said.

The family has not been happy about being axed from the MTV show, with Edwards himself accusing Bookout of flexing her muscles with the network to keep his parents from telling "the truth." He added to The Sun, "She will always fight to have us off the show. MTV does not really stand for anything we believe in or support."