Lyssa Chapman Posts Old ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Video Clip With Late Mom Beth, and Fans Love Watching Them Together

“Baby” Lyssa Chapman shared a fond memory from Dog the Bounty Hunter with her late mother, Beth Chapman.

The Chapman family is still recovering from the loss of matriarch Beth, following her years-long battle with cancer. In the aftermath, they have joined fans in reliving their favorite reality TV moments on social media, where Chapman left a long legacy. Lyssa re-posted a clip from a fan on Sunday, featuring a heart-warming moment between her and her step-mother.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the video, Lyssa and Beth called the bounty hunters posing as witnesses in the case they were working on. It amused them to no end as they pulled one over on Tim and Duane “Dog” Chapman, but they did not find it funny.

“This was one of my favorite moments on [Dog the Bounty Hunter],” the fan wrote with three crying-laughing emojis.

“We sure ran them boys didn’t we,” wrote Lyssa in her retweet, tagging Beth.

Fans are using the hashtag “Aloha Oe Mrs Dog” for their tributes to Beth, in reference to her love for her home in Hawaii. Chapman was laid to rest on Saturday near the family home in Waikiki, at Fort DeRussy Beach. The ceremony included prayers, traditional chants and a paddle-out on a canoe, as well as a eulogy from her husband, Dog.

“She said please Hawaiian style… please do this right,” he said. “She loved Hawaii and she loved people. The people mostly she loved.”

Afterward, Chapman revealed that another memorial would take place later this month in Denver, Colorado, near the family’s other home on the U.S. main land. He posted on Twitter late on Sunday night with a tentative date.

“Love you all and thank you very much for the support you have been giving for Beth,” the mourning reality star wrote. “We have tentatively scheduled July 13 in Denver to tuck her in, tell her goodnight, for she sleepeth. More details will follow… time, place, [etc.]”

Chapman passed away last week due to complications with stage 4 cancer. She had previously beaten throat cancer with a successful surgery in 2017, but it returned with a vengeance in November. The cancer had spread to her lungs, and Chapman revealed that she was relying more on faith than on conventional treatments. She was just 51 years old.

A&E is airing a televised memorial to Chapman on Monday night following a 4-hour Dog the Bounty Hunter marathon.