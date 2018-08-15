Lyric McHenry Mourned by Friend: ‘I’ll Miss You Forever’

The death of Lyric McHenry, who appeared on the E! network reality show EJNYC, has left her friends shaken.

Etienne Maurice, one of McHenry’s close friends and the son of Broadway star Sheryl Lee Ralph, shared a heartfelt tribute in her honor Wednesday.

“This s— doesn’t feel real yo,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “I’ve never lost someone so close to me since my grandfather passed 6 years ago. Thank you to everyone for the prayers and condolences. If I haven’t responded to you please don’t take it personal. Just need some time to process everything.”

“Please keep the beautiful memories of my best friend alive in your minds and hearts and continue to pray for her family,” he continued. “I’ll miss you forever sis. Rest In Power Lyric.”

Maurice shared several more photos of his late friend, writing, “My Angel and Me. I love you so much Lyric.”

“Lyric Leigh McHenry: 08.06.92 — 08.14.18. Never Forget,” he said. “Lyric was legit my second sibling,” he wrote on a final slide.

Maurice’s mother, Sheryl Lee Ralph, also shared a tribute to McHenry.

“Lyric Leigh McHenry was a smart (Stanford alum smart), kind, loving young woman with a sparkling future ahead of her and now she’s gone,” she wrote. “A beloved daughter to Doug and Jennifer, a doting sister to Maya. She is deeply missed by family and friends and will be remembered always. I hold on to the joy of seeing her happy face at my front door over the years with stories to share and shows to produce. I love you my ‘child.’ Remember Divas, your life can change in the blink of an eye.”

McHenry, a Stanford University alumna, appeared on EJNYC during its first and only season in 2016. The show starred basketball great Magic Johnson’s son, EJ Johnson.

McHenry died Tuesday morning of a suspected drug overdose, according to reports from multiple news outlets. She was 26.

The New York Daily News reports that she was found on a sidewalk in the Bronx wearing a pajama top and underwear at 5 a.m. She was 20 weeks pregnant, according to the newspaper, and was found with a small plastic bag of cocaine on her person.

A New York Police Department spokesperson did not confirm the identity, but told PEOPLE that a 26-year-old female was found unconscious in the area at that time. The woman was transported to Bronx-Lebanon Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is still ongoing. No obvious signs of trauma were observed.

Photo credit: Instagram / @diva3482