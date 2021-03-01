Luke Bryan and Wife Caroline Troll Lionel Richie Ahead of a New 'American Idol'

✖

Luke Bryan has no problem poking fun at friend and fellow American Idol judge Lionel Richie, and now he's bringing in wife Caroline Boyer for the jokes! The "One Margarita" singer and his wife posed for a silly mirror picture ahead of Sunday's all-new episode of the ABC singing competition, saying they decided to try out Richie's morning ritual of looking in the mirror and admiring himself.

Richie and Bryan have been having plenty of fun this season of Idol alongside fellow judge Katy Perry. The two guys even faced off in a golf cart race ahead of last week's episode, going neck and neck before Bryan managed to pull out a win. "I had my pedal to the metal, and I could not get the power that I needed," Richie said after tasting defeat at the hands of his fellow judge. "But you know what? I look good."

.@LionelRichie starts every day by looking in the mirror and saying “Oh my gah, Lionel Richie”. Caroline and I decided to give it a shot. Tune in to @AmericanIdol tonight! #CountryDoesIdol pic.twitter.com/QTfEWcRkGA — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) February 28, 2021

Bryan, Richie and Perry do their best to foster a positive environment on the Idol set, but Bryan said it was especially difficult trying not to hug contestants and his fellow judges during the socially distanced season. "The interesting thing is just trying to navigate all of the new rules of COVID-19," he told PEOPLE ahead of the Feb. 14 premiere. "One tricky thing is a lot of times during the audition process, contestants will get very, very emotional and it will be an emotional situation for them. The fact that me and Lionel and Katy can't walk out there and do the human element — hug and show support and love, is very, very tough."

"At the core of it, it's all about those wonderful singers and talented singers walking in the door and really blowing our minds as judges," the country star added of the show's mission. "I think through all of the COVID restrictions and rules, we've been able to really, really put an amazing show together, and very excited to see some of the talent that we've been able to find."

Bryan also joked that getting the gang back together for another season was going to be especially fun when it comes to messing with Richie. "We will be in person together," he told Entertainment Tonight in September. "One big happy, crazy family giving Lionel anxiety."