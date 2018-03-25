Watch Luke Bryan Crash a Wedding and Dance to His Music in ‘American Idol’ Sneak Peek

The American Idol judges are always up for some fun, and Luke Bryan took the opportunity to crash a wedding that was happening near one of the show’s audition locations.

“We’re going to go have some fun and crash a wedding,” Bryan says in a sneak peek clip, shared by E! News.” Here we go!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

With a camera crew in tow, the country star got in on the fun as he surprised the bride, groom and their guests, who were just as excited to see Bryan as one might expect.

The crooner even planned to deliver a toast, though he noted it wouldn’t exactly be appropriate for television.

After the initial surprise, the DJ got in on the fun, playing some of Bryan’s hits including “Country Girl (Shake It For Me),” with the singer taking the mic for a bit of an impromptu performance before snapping a series of selfies with guests.

Watch the full Wedding Crashers moment during Sunday’s episode of American Idol, airing at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The episode will show the final round of initial auditions in cities including Los Angeles, Nashville, New Orleans, New York City and Savannah before Idol heads to Hollywood on Monday to begin Hollywood week.

Throughout the initial auditions, the judges got into their fair share of memorable moments, including when Katy Perry kissed 19-year-old contestant Benjamin Glaze after he shared that he’s never been kissed before.

The move drew controversy and ignited questions of consent, though Bryan defended his fellow judge from the negative reactions.

“It’s unfortunate that stuff like that turns into a story that big,” Bryan said on Australia’s The Morning Show. “I watched an actual interview where Ben, the kid that was involved, he said he was cool with everything. And I gotta back Katy on that, y’know? She’s in there working hard and making fun TV.”

He added that as first-time judges, “we’re gonna get it right sometimes and we’re gonna get it wrong sometimes.”

Glaze had told the New York Times that kiss made him feel a “tad bit uncomfortable.”

“I wanted to save it for my first relationship. I wanted it to be special,” he said. “Would I have done it if she said, ‘Would you kiss me?’ No, I would have said no.”

He later posted a statement on Instagram to clarify his feelings about the moment.

“I do not think I was sexually harassed by Katy Perry,” the now 20-year-old wrote. “was uncomfortable in a sense of how I have never been kissed before and was not expecting it.”

Photo Credit: E!