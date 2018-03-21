See Luke Bryan Hold a Contestant’s Baby During ‘American Idol’ Auditions

Luke Bryan is currently serving as a judge on the reboot of American Idol alongside Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, and the trio has seen some emotional stories from aspiring singers pass before them, in an effort to make it to Hollywood.

On Monday night’s (March 19) show, contestant Marcio Donaldson touched the judges’ hearts with his story of how he stepped in to adopt his sister’s baby boy after authorities intervened due to her substance abuse.

“I didn’t want him to go through what I went through,” Donaldson told viewers. “I had no idea what I was doing, but actually he’s a real gift. And it was the right decision, I know. He’s changed my life.”

The 28-year-old explained that he had been in the foster care system himself as a child and didn’t want the infant to go through that as well.

“I had no idea what I was doing, but he’s actually a real gift,” Donaldson said of baby Rashaad.

After sharing his story, Donaldson performed “Jealous” by Labrinth as Rashaad got some quality cuddle time from Bryan, who held the infant as his dad performed, earning praise from the judges.

“That was quite good. You have range, my friend,” Richie said. “Your voice is a real voice,” Bryan added. “And that’s what we’re after, man. The real voice. Is it technically perfect, no, man, but it’s real. You ride that horse as far as it’ll take you.”

Donaldson’s performance was enough to earn a yes from all three judges, sending him to Hollywood with a golden ticket.

As Donaldson took his son back into his arms, he told him through tears, “Daddy’s goin’ to work.”

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

