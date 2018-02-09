Police Officer Injury Picture From Luann de Lesseps’ Alleged Drunken Battery Emerges

The evidence against Real Housewives of New York City cast member Luann de Lesseps is stacking up, with a photo of the injury she allegedly caused a Palm Beach police officer surfacing after her drunken Christmas Eve arrest.

A photo obtained from the Florida State Attorney’s Office by The Blast Thursday (seen here) shows the officer with several red marks on his forehead and face after he was allegedly punched and kicked by de Lesseps while trying to arrest her.

The whole drama began when de Lesseps and an unnamed man entered a Palm Beach hotel room where they were not registered, and when security was called, de Lesseps refused to leave. After locking herself in the bathroom for a time while police were called, the reality TV personality spent the ride back to the police station yelling, “I’m going to f—ing kill you!”

After the incident, the Bravo celebrity released a statement in which she apologized for her actions and blamed her behavior on returning to the Florida city for the first time since her New Year’s Eve wedding to ex-husband Tom D’Agostino.

“I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior,” she wrote. “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being there brought up long-buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”

Since then, de Lesseps committed herself to rehab for alcohol use and returned home.

“It’s good to be home,” the 52-year-old tweeted in January. “I’m doing great. Spending time with friends and family. Thanking everyone for your continued good wishes and support.”

She is still facing a felony for the incident however, having pleaded not guilty to felony count of resisting an officer with violence, along with a trespassing and disorderly intoxication charge — both misdemeanors — according to court documents. She faces up to 5 years in prison for the felony charge alone. But the Real Housewives of New York City cast member’s friends definitely have her back.

Frankel revealed to PEOPLE last week that while de Lesseps isn’t nervous to be on camera once again, she was concerned about maintaining her new state of mind while back in the same surroundings.

“I don’t know if the cameras in particular are what Luann was nervous about,” Frankel said. “I think just coming back to New York, which is such a stimulating city… I think that Luann wants to just take care of herself like she was when she was away.”

Frankel also shared that she and de Lesseps went to a spa to do yoga and clear their heads before filming again.

“She’s been in the Hamptons for a bit, which is a good safe place for me and for her, we both feel like it’s our happy place,” Frankel said. “Coming back to New York, she wanted to set herself up for success.”

And arrest or no arrest, de Lesseps has a friend in Frankel: “I wouldn’t bet against Luann.”

Photo credit: DFree / Shutterstock.com