Luann de Lesseps Pleads Not Guilty After Drunken Arrest

Luann de Lesseps is pleading not guilty to multiple charges after her recent arrest in Palm Beach.

The Real Housewives of New York City cast member, 52, entered her plea on Dec. 29, reports Us Weekly after being arrested early last week after being found trespassing in a Florida hotel room with an unidentified man.

When told to leave, the Bravo star refused, and police were called to the scene after “multiple attempts to get both subjects to leave over a five minute period.”

When officers arrived, they found de Lesseps and her friend Julie Olson, both of whom “appeared to be highly intoxicated,” according to the report. Olson left when asked, but de Lesseps locked herself in the bathroom, only coming out when the security guard began to unlock the door.

She then allegedly shoved a responding officer in the chest with her palm, then slammed the door on his face, “striking him in the forehead,” according to the document.

While being arrested, de Lesseps allegedly continued to yell, “I’m going to f—ing kill you” while police got her under control.

She continued telling the officers that she was going to “f—ing kill all of you” as she was brought to the station and booked into holding.

De Lesseps was booked into jail on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, disorderly intoxication and corruption by threat on Christmas Eve and was later charged with five criminal counts, four of which were felonies. She was released without bail.

Since then, the Bravo star has apologized on Twitter, blaming her mindset on being in Palm Beach for the first time since her split with ex-husband Tom D’Agostino, who she married a year ago in the same city.

“I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior,” she wrote. “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being there brought up long-buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”

On Dec. 29, de Lesseps announced she would be entering rehab after her arrest.

“After the events of last Saturday night in Palm Beach, I am truly embarrassed,” the Real Housewives of New York City cast member told PEOPLE. “I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center. I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life changing event.”

Photo credit: Twitter / @pbpost