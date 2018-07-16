Luann de Lesseps Checks Back Into Rehab

Luann de Lesseps has decided to receive additional help. The Real Housewives of New York City cast member has voluntarily checked back into a rehabilitation facility, according to her co-star and friend Bethenny Frankel.

“This weekend, Luann was surrounded by her girlfriends and decided — with their support — that in light of recent circumstances, it is the healthiest choice for her not to attend Tuesday’s reunion taping so that she can continue in her healing process,” Frankel confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday. “Luann is now surrounded by a core group of people who truly have her best interests at heart and who are working to make sure she gets the help she needs.”

Frankel praised Bravo, which airs RHONY, in supporting de Lesseps. “Bravo has been very supportive of Luann during this time. It’s a brave and honest decision by her, and everyone is rallying around her and wants the best for her,” Frankel said.

The network also expressed its support for the series veteran.

“Bravo supports Luann’s decision to focus on her health,” the network told E! News. “She is part of the Bravo family and we continue to stand by her as she copes with this challenging situation. At this time, we hope everyone will respect her privacy.”

The announcement comes just days after news broke that de Lesseps has been sued by her ex-husband Count Alexandre de Lesseps and their grown children, Noel and Victoria de Lesseps, in a fight over money. The three claim in court documents that Luann de Lesseps ignored a stipulation in her 2009 divorce settlement that she establish a trust fund for the kids.

It’s just the latest in her legal drama, which began in August last year when she and ex Tom D’Agostino filed for divorce after seven months of marriage amid claims of infidelity on the businessman’s side.

A few months after that, de Lesseps was arrested over the holidays for alleged battery, intoxication and resisting arrest in Palm Beach, Florida, all of which was shown on RHONY. In January, she left a facility after a 21-day treatment program and since then has been dedicated to her sobriety and singing cabaret on her tour, Countess and Friends.

Earlier this month, de Lesseps celebrated six months of sobriety following her arrest over the holidays.

“Counting my blessings! Celebrating 6 months of sobriety! Happy 4th of July, everyone!” de Lesseps wrote on Instagram.