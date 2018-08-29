Luann de Lesseps Avoids Jail Sentence for Florida Assault in Plea Deal

Luann de Lesseps won’t be heading to jail after all. A Florida court accepted a plea deal from the Real Housewives of New York City star in her case for battery and disorderly intoxication on Wednesday.

The 53-year-old pleaded guilty to three charges in July (battery, disorderly intoxication and trespass in an occupied structure of conveyance) after her arrest in December for allegedly kicking a police officer while intoxicated at a hotel in Palm Beach.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Wednesday, a judge signed off on her plea deal, according to court records. A charge of battery on a law enforcement officer and two charges of corruption by threat were dropped, and the case is now closed.

As part of her plea deal, de Lesseps must complete one year of probation in New York, which will consist of 50 hours of community service, two Alcoholic Anonymous meetings per week and a Victim Impact Class by Mothers Against Drunk Drivers. She must also refrain from consuming alcohol or taking illegal drugs and will be subject to random testing. She also owed $866 in court fees, E! News reports.

Also required of her plea deal is a letter of apology to the victim, a police officer, which she had already done. De Lesseps apologized publicly for her behavior soon after her arrest and has also completed two stints in rehab.

She has since joked about her “rough year” on her Countess and Friends cabaret show in Long Island, New York. During a performance of Amy Winehouse’s “Rehab” earlier this month, de Lesseps joked, “I actually loved rehab. I loved it so much I went back.”

Later, she told a fan asking about her fit physique that rehab and her failed relationship with ex-husband Tom D’Agostino were responsible for her transformation, joking, “Revenge body and rehab, darling.”

“You have no idea how happy I am to be here,” she told the audience at another point. “It’s been a rough year for me.”

Along with her December arrest, de Lesseps was sued earlier this year by her first husband, Alexandre de Lesseps, and their adult children, Victoria and Noel, in regards to an $8 million house sale that they claimed breached a stipulation of the divorce settlement requiring her to create a trust fund for the kids.

The reality star told PEOPLE that the drama is between her and her ex-husband, not her children.

“Yeah, I have a little problem, driven by the ex-husband, who I’m not happy about right now, okay? And I’m resolving it as quickly as possible,” she said. “I’m gonna see my children this weekend. It’s not about the children, it’s about the ex.”