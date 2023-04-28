'Love & Marriage: Huntsville': Stormi Confronts Keke (Exclusive Clip)

Season 5 of Love & Marriage: Huntsville is back on OWN. Melody Shari and Martell Holt, Kimmi and Maurice Scott, Marsau and LaTisha Scott, and Tiffany and Louis Whitlow are exploring love and life as Black real estate professionals in the mecca of Alabama. The newest additions – Stormi Steele, her husband Courtney Beasley, and LaTisha's cousin Keke Jabbar – are finding their footing in the group. In the forthcoming episode titled "Blaque-xploitation," Melody bails when the ladies exchange loaded words at spa night. Meanwhile, Martell enjoys a day out with the Scott brothers. Marsau's new business partner provides words of wisdom as he deals with the fallout of LaTisha's upset over feeling axed out of business decisions. Kimmi offers LaTisha a workspace, and LaTisha pitches an initiative to the Core Six that may reunite The Comeback Group.

The episode picks up where Ep. 3 leaves off of the explosive spa night between Keke and the ladies. After things calm down between Keke and Tiffany, Stormi inserts herself to clarify her take on the drama between Keke and LaTisha. She explains that as LaTisha's cousin, she felt that certain information Keke was hinting at about LaTisha and Marsau's marriage was considered a betrayal. Stormi is also confused as to why Keke is trying to place blame and her and their other co-stars for taking the conversation back to LaTisha.

"You got all these people saying this, mentioning this [about Marsau's alleged infidelity], and then you got her cousin low-key validating it," Stormi explains. "To me, that was more than enough," she adds, with LaTisha interjecting that she prefers not to discuss such rumors.

Stormi continues: "If you felt that way about me saying something…why didn't you just shut that s–t down right then? Because as a cousin, that's what I would have done," she asks Keke.

The episode premieres on Saturday, April 29 @ 8pm ET/PT on OWN. Watch the exclusive preview clip above.