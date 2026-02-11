‘Love Is Blind’ Star Hospitalized

Love Is Blind Season 10 kicked off with a terrifying moment for one star.

ICU nurse Elissa found herself having to go to the hospital after an incident.

In the final moments of the Season 10 premiere, which dropped on Wednesday on Netflix along with five other episodes, Elissa found herself in some pain and as frantic as ever, as a medic examined her and told her that she had to leave for the hospital.

“I was midway through one of the days when I’d gone on four dates, and there was a break,” she told Tudum. “I went into the dressing room, and I just saw a little bottle on the table that looked like eye drops that we use in the hospital.” Instead of eye drops, Elissa actually used nail glue. “I put it in my eye, and I was like, ‘Holy crap. That is thick.’”

After realizing her mistake, on-set medics rushed to help. “I held my eye open because if you shut it, and you got glue, you’re going to pull off your skin,” she recalled. “Luckily, I had a contact in, which ended up saving my eyeball.” When she got to the hospital, doctors told her she had a corneal abrasion. “I had to sit there with a bag of saline, just flushing my eye. I got the glue out, and then I saved my lashes, thankfully.”

Elissa did not want to go to the hospital as she wanted to continue with her remaining dates, but that was out of the question. Luckily, as is seen at the beginning of Episode 2, Elissa returned to the experiment the following day with an eye patch, but still looking as good and hopeful for love as ever. And her fellow pod squad had no idea what happened.

“They were kind of freaked,” Elissa said of her return. “They were so wonderful, though. That was the best part. Those girls rallied behind me and then on we went to the dating world.”

Even though Elissa’s hospitalization was definitely scary and sounded serious, it was a pleasant surprise seeing her back in the women’s quarters in the second episode, and she was able to continue with the experiment. Fans will just have to tune in to the first six episodes of Love Is Blind Season 10, now on Netflix, to see if she was successful.