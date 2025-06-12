‘Love Is Blind’ Star Calls Ex ‘Pathological Liar’ Amidst ‘Dark’ Scandal and Divorce

By now, Love Is Blind fans are aware of the ongoing divorce proceedings between Ashley Adinoser and Tyler Francis. The estranged couple met during the D.C. season in Season 7.

Their fairytale romance was interrupted when revelations of Francis being a “sperm donor” of three children came to light. At the time, he claimed he donated sperm to a close friend who is a lesbian, but it was later revealed that he was in a relationship with the woman at some point.

Initially, Adinoser stood beside Francis. But she later announced they were divorcing after a little over a year of marriage. Francis came forward and apologized for his role in the downfall of their marriage.

Adinoser recently opened up about the deceit she claims to have experienced from Francis. “It was so dark, it was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced in my actual life,” Adionser, 32, fellow Love Is Blind star AD Smith’s podcast, What’s the Reality, on Wednesday, May 21.

She says after feeling Francis had inconsistencies in his story about the donor situation, especially after the mother spoke publicly, he refused to give her the information she asked and she did her own investigation. “I found the truth myself,” Adionser said.. “I want to be very careful with my words. This man by no means deserves any grace from me, and I have every weapon in my arsenal and at my disposal to destroy him, but it’s just not my style. And so while he drug [sic] me into this, I don’t want him to turn me into someone that I’m not.”

She says the lack of trust caused her to walk away. “It impacted the marriage immediately because now I have to question the person I’m laying next to. And I think that that’s such a scary feeling to not know what’s true, what’s not true. He’s a pathological liar. And I was looking at this man like, ‘Who are you?’ And if we don’t have the two biggest things in a marriage, which are trust and honesty, then what do we have?”