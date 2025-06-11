‘Love Is Blind’ Couple Divorcing

Love Is Blind couple Lydia Velez Gonzalez and Milton Johnson have split nearly two years after they tied the knot on Season 5 of the Netflix show.

“It wasn’t one thing,” Lydia told fellow Love Is Blind alum Amber Desiree “AD” Smith on Wednesday’s episode of her What’s the Reality? podcast of her decision to file for divorce. “It was a layer of situations and things that kept piling up.”

She continued, “When I told him, ‘Hey, I’ll let you know when the divorce papers are ready,’ his response was, ‘I’m not going to sign the papers unless there’s an NDA.’”

REBECCA BRENNEMAN/NETFLIX

The 34-year-old reality personality said she feels she’s been “quiet for too long” when it comes to her split from Milton, 27. “I needed to share my thoughts and my experience because what I’ve been suffering in silence has been too much for me to be quiet and keep quiet,” she explained.

The Netflix star claimed that her relationship with Milton has been “nonexistent” since March, but that their issues began just six months after they tied the knot in a Love Is Blind wedding.

“At the beginning, everything was beautiful,” she recalled. “Everything was perfect. It was a fairy tale, and he showed me the kind of love that I’ve never received before. He loved me for who I was.”

However, the couple soon found themselves at odds, as Lydia claims Milton refused to stop speaking with an ex and was accused of “heavily flirting” with women and buying them drinks at bars throughout their marriage.

Lydia also accused her ex of failing to help around the home while she struggled with her recent fibromyalgia diagnosis. Milton has yet to address the split or his ex’s allegations publicly.

While the couple’s seven-year age gap was a major point of discussion on their season, Lydia said it wasn’t the difference in age that led to their downfall, but a lack of “emotional availability, maturity, support and communication.”

Despite how things ended, Lydia still has a place in her heart for Milton. “I will always, always, always say that he took a piece of my heart with him,” she said. “He was the first man to love me, and that is not something small.” However, moving forward, “I’m never going to settle for less than I deserve. Love is not enough.”