'Love is Blind' Season 2 Alum Reveals Husband's Infidelity

Love is Blind fans didn't know what Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely's marital outcome would be. The two had contention over McNeely being Jones' second choice. After a failed proposal to another cast member, Mallory, he popped the question to McNeely. Despite her reservations, she accepted the offer. But leading up to their wedding day, it was not all roses. The two had different lifestyles, with McNeely being a homebody, and Jones living the life of a party boy. McNeely also had concerns about Jones' potential lingering feelings for Mallory. They said "I Do" and remained together by the reunion special. But the After the Altar follow-up showed signs of marital distress. McNeely moved out of their shared apartment into her own, and her parents confronted Jones about staying out until 5 am. He promised to change, and she moved back in with hopes they could work it out. Before the special was complete, they announced their divorce. As it turns out, McNeely says there were much deeper issues than Jones' partying that were omitted from After the Altar. She says Jones cheated on her.

The revelation came during the latest episode of McNeely's Feel in the Blank podcast. She detailed the ordeal to her co-host. "Jarrette cheated," she said firmly. "I found out three days before After the Altar. I received an email with details, very specific details." Her co-star confirmed the story, noting that McNeely showed her the email chain that had photographs attached. McNeely said she knew then that she wanted out of the marriage. From a viewer standpoint, McNeely said she got tons of backlash for how she showed up on camera.

"Immediately, I was like, 'I want a divorce.' And then my mom was like, 'Iyanna, you're making this decision out of anger.' And I was like, 'You're right.' And I couldn't do that. It's a marriage. It's a whole marriage. My gut was telling me not to, and I still did it, and I needed to see it through," she continued. "But it was a lot. It was so much for me to have to still film after that and pretend as if – not pretend as if everything was OK – but I couldn't talk about it. And people who watched kept saying, 'Oh, why is she so disgusted with him?' Because I was."

McNeely revealed in a TikTok video that the woman he cheated with was not on the show, and said she felt her ex-husband didn't like her. Ultimately, she says they wouldn't have worked even if he hadn't cheated because they were incompatible.

Jones hasn't commented on McNeely's allegations. But he did post a cryptic message to his Instagram Stories, which reads: "Been taking the high road for quite some time…story time soon."