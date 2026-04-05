‘Love Is Blind’ Cast Member Clarifies Timeline Between Show Breakup and His New Relationship (Exclusive)

Love Is Blind fans were stunned to learn that Devonta Anderson was not only in a new relationship and engaged, but also expecting a baby just months after ending his relationship with Brittany Wicker. When he dropped the bombshell during the Season 10 reunion, Wicker was also surprised.

Many had questions regarding the timeline. It was confusing to viewers on exactly when he began a new relationship, and how quickly things progressed.

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In our exclusive interview with Devonta, he wanted to make it clear there was no overlap. As of now, he hasn’t publicly debuted his fiance, but on Easter, he announced that they are having a baby boy in an Instagram post.

“I want to say Brittany and I were done, and gosh, don’t quote me. I want to say it was like the end of April and this new relationship just started about two months ago, so there wasn’t really any overlap or anything there. Brittany and I obviously ended almost a year ago now, so it’s been a, it’s been a long time with that.”

He says now that he’s embarking on this marriage and fatherhood journey, there are things he learned from his time on Love Is Blind that he’ll be sure to apply to make sure this relationship and family lasts. “I think the biggest thing that stuck out to me in this, this whole experiment, I still say this to my friends today, is like, just being more direct and being more open about exactly how you’re feeling. I’m obviously, what you see from the show is like, I can tend to be very quiet and get into what everyone calls like my nothing box,” he said.

He added: “I think just being a little bit more direct, regardless of how it’s gonna make the other person feel, because at the end of the day, Brittany has her right to make her own decisions. I have my own right to make my decisions, and sometimes our decisions don’t need an explanation. And I think for me, I always felt like I needed an explanation, and I didn’t have an explanation other than like, I just don’t feel it. I don’t feel it in my heart that this is the person I’m supposed to marry. So I think just being more direct.”