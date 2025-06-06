‘Love Is Blind’ Alum Marshall Glaze Says He Contemplated Suicide After ‘Very Tough’ Year

Love Is Blind has seen a lot more heartbreak than success stories. One of which was Marshall Glaze.

He appeared on Season 4 set in Seattle, and ended up engaged to Jackie Bonds on the show. Their relationship ended when Bonds chose to spend time with another suitor she met in the pods, and she questioned Glaze’s sexuality.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Glaze eventually ended up becoming engaged to another woman before that ended. Now, he’s opening up about the emotional turmoil he went through as a result of his heartaches.

While speaking with a fellow alum of the show, AD, on her podcast What’s the Reality, he got candid. And he spoke about what changed his perspective, saying: