‘Love Is Blind’ Alum Marshall Glaze Says He Contemplated Suicide After ‘Very Tough’ Year

Love Is Blind has seen a lot more heartbreak than success stories. One of which was Marshall Glaze.
He appeared on Season 4 set in Seattle, and ended up engaged to Jackie Bonds on the show. Their relationship ended when Bonds chose to spend time with another suitor she met in the pods, and she questioned Glaze’s sexuality.
Glaze eventually ended up becoming engaged to another woman before that ended. Now, he’s opening up about the emotional turmoil he went through as a result of his heartaches.
While speaking with a fellow alum of the show, AD, on her podcast What’s the Reality, he got candid. And he spoke about what changed his perspective, saying:
The truth is the last year was just very tough for me mentally. And I was going to take my own life. It just got to a point where—I had always been morbidly curious, but never thought about how to do it. And then one day, I’m just down in the dumps just crazy depressed. Nothing is going right for me in my life – or I feel like nothing is going right. That’s what my internal monologue was telling me. And those voices, that darkness, just got a little bit louder, got a little bit darker and I could turn right, left, up, down, wherever…and it just felt like the walls were just getting closer and closer and closer. No favorite meal, no favorite movie, no favorite song could life me out of that. And I knew I had a problem when this particular time when I talked to my mom, I was okay with that being the last time I talked to her…I was going to do what I thought I had to do but I couldn’t. I removed myself from that current environment.