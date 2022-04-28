'Love & Hip Hop' Favorite Lands New TV Show

✖

Former Love & Hip Hop: New York star Tara Wallace will host a new talk show for Impact Network. The channel is the largest independent African-American-owned and operated faith-based network and made a splashy announcement earlier this week with plans to develop original entertainment programming for Saturdays. In June, Wallace's show, Soul Food with Tara Wallace, will debut.

The "Super Saturdays" programming will include two hours of new shows and a Saturday night movie. Wallace's show will be a mix of talk and cooking show with special guests discussing juicy topics. Chefs will also drop by the set to show viewers how to make soul food favorites in healthier ways. Steve Marcano created the series and serves as executive producer with director Royal Jackson.

Musician and actor Fredro Starr (The Wire, CSI: Miami) will host Behind the Grind for Impact. The series will start with three episodes featuring Starr interviewing guests to understand what makes them successful. Guests will share lessons from their long road to success. Marcano created the show, with Jackson serving as director and co-executive producer.

"In our twelfth anniversary year, The Impact Network continues to trailblaze new ways to make a difference in the lives of others," Impact CEO and founder Bishop Wayne T. Jackson said in a statement Monday. "'Super Saturdays' provides positive and Impactful content to enrich not only the soul of the individual but the soul of the community."

The two shows are part of Impact's big push into original programming. Bishop Jackson hired his son Jackson as Impact's first chief creative officer, and the network plans to launch a 6,000-square-foot production facility in Detroit. There are also dreams of a music division, Variety reported Monday. Impact can reach 80 million homes through its deals with DirecTV, Comcast Xfinity, Charter Spectrum, Verizon Fios, Frontier, Cable Bahamas, Cox, and Altice USA.

Wallace starred on VH1's Love & Hip Hop from 2013 to 2015 but continued appearing on the show through 2017. Before starring in the show, she gained attention as rapper Peter Gunz's girlfriend and shares three sons with him. She shockingly discovered that Gunz was married to another woman on the show. Wallace later appeared in the specials The Wedding, Love & Hip Hop Awards: Most Certified, and 40 Greatest Love & Hip Hop Moments: The Reboot.

During a recent episode of VH1: Family Reunion, Gunz said he should have married Wallace and worked out the love triangle between himself, Wallace, and Amina Butterfly reports Urban Belle. However, Wallace told co-star Yo-Yo she was done with Gunz. "No, no, I don't want to be with Peter. I need time with myself to be free," she said.