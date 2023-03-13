'Love & Hip Hop' Star Brandi Boyd's Infant Son Lux Has Died

Brandi Boyd and her husband Max Boyd are mourning the death of their son. The Love & Hip Hop star shared the heartbreaking news on Tuesday, March 7 that her 4-month-old son Lux tragically passed away, the VH1 star writing on Instagram, "I can't believe I am typing these words."

Boyd confirmed her son's passing alongside a video of the infant, whom she affectionately referred to as "Baby Lux." She emotionally captioned the video, "We need you. we Love you. Send us a sign. Visit your brother and sisters in there sleep. Let us know your warm in heaven. I can't believe I am typing these words." She went on to ask her followers, "Pray For my Family [Baby Lux] send me the strength to carry on I have to be strong for your siblings." Max also shared the news on his own account, confirming, "we lost our baby yesterday and are facing the hardest trial I never knew existed."

"Lil Lux passed we and the emergency response did our best to recessitate him to no prevail and this is a tragedy.There is no foul play and everyone is hurt especially myself ...I mean dam my last post my close friend passed and now this," Max continued. "If u was ever gonna go to bat for us now is the time fam......sincerely the now broken hearted."

Lux, Boyd's third child, was born prematurely in November 2022. Shortly after his birth, the reality TV star revealed that her newborn was in the NICU and was "having trouble breathing $ other difficulties." Boyd shared that her newborn needed assistance from a CPAP machine as well as a "picc line." Boyd said her son was "a fighter" throughout the ordeal, sharing on Nov. 26, "I am gonna embrace the Good and not let the bad Over power," also encouraging "all NICU PARENTS & FAMILY STAY" strong.

After Boyd and her husband shared news of Lux's passing, the couple was immediately showered with love and support. Commenting on Boyd's post, one follower wrote, "you have my deepest sympathy and unwavering support. I wish you peace, comfort, courage, and lots of love at this time of sorrow," with somebody else writing, "I'm praying for you friend. Sending you and your family my deepest condolences." Later returning to Instagram, Boyd heartbreakingly wrote of her son, "miss you your smell your smile your cry your energy WE NEED YOU."