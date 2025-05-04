‘Love and Hip Hop’ Star Launching New Business Venture

Love and Hip Hop’s Yandy Smith-Harris’ empire is expanding. The New York turned Atlanta franchise star is venturing into the restaurant business with a new hot spot.

The former music manager turned businesswoman has opened Cliche Tapas and Wine Bar. The eatery is located inside the Virginia Station Shopping Center (1650 Virginia Ave), offering flavorful bites, drinks, and gourmet meals.

“We’ve got great food, we’ve got great vibes. We’ve got all the things that you love…live band, all of it,” Smith-Harris told Atlanta’s CW in a recent interview. She’s a co-owner of the eatery.

Regarding whether her co-stars will pop into the eatery, Smith-Harris said, “But of course. The show really tries to follow what’s happening in my life. So we did a lot of shooting at my last restaurant, Dancin Crepe. This is my brand new venture. So, for sure, some of my friends, and possibly some of my enemies, will be there as well,” she told CW. The location of Dancin Crepe is currently closed.

In terms of what cuisine is offered, Smith-Harris says there’s a variety. “We have all kinds of food. We have some southern comfort. We have some Caribbean dishes. We have some Asian-inspired dishes. So we kind of gave you a little bit of everything because you never know who’s flying in,” she explained, noting the location is near the airport.

Per the website, the eatery is open weekends only. Its hours are currently Friday: 5pm – 12am; Saturday: 12pm – 12am; and Sunday: 12pm – 8pm. The menu boasts lamb chops, red snapper, pasta, egg rolls, fried green tomato, garlic parmesan calamari, jerk chicken flatbread, a burger option, and more. There are also fries, salads, mac and cheese, spinach, and rice.

The eatery offers a brunch option, and special events like an R&B dinner party every Friday, and Sangria Saturday. Private events are available for booking.