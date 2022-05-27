'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Star Surrenders to Police After Warrant Issued

✖

Benzino is allegedly finding it hard to let his ex go. The former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star was engaged to singer Althea Hart and the two share a son, Zino. Their relationship was volatile, with breakups, make-ups, alleged domestic violence incidents, and more. Aside from the VH1 reality series, they also appeared on We TV's Tamar & Vince, and Marriage Boot Camp – the latter of which they tried to work out issues with co-parenting. Benzino has maintained that he still loves Hart and wants their relationship to work, but she's apparently moved on and is in a new relationship to the disdain of Benzino. Things are said to be so bad between the two that Benzino was recently arrested for an altercation involving him, Hart, and her new beau.

VIBE Magazine reports that Benzino has to turn himself into police after he was deemed a fugitive following a warrant being issued for his arrest. The warrant stems from the incident that occurred in July 2020. Benzino addressed the incident in a recent interview with AllHipHop, claiming the incident is not new. "I was kind of arguing with the guy she was with at the time," he explained. "Long story short, the case was like two years ago and somebody put that old video up and it got me kind of arguing with him."

For the same incident, Benzino claims he was scheduled to appear for a hearing via Zoom, but missed the date due to having tested positive for COVID. As a result, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

But the July 2020 incident wasn't the only issue. In April 2022, he was involved in another alleged domestic dispute with Heart and her boyfriend. For that incident, Benzino was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree criminal damage and one count of disorderly conduct. The rapper is alleged to have punched the man's truck during the confrontation. Several videos of the aftermath were shared on social media.