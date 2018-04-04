New York Threatens to Drive ‘Love at First Flight’ Couple Apart

Will the Big Apple drive Stephanie Ver Eecke and Ryan Pinter apart? The Love at First Flight couple may have had sparks fly from day one, but location may be their enemy.

The couple has been the only pair to kiss (and more!) so far during the premiere season of Lifetime‘s newest reality dating show, which follows two strangers as they come together for a travel adventure designed to help them make a love connection within 30 days or less.

But in Tuesday’s episode, a trailer for the shows the two having a bit of an awkward moment of realism when they realize their ideas of a perfect hometown differ drastically.

“I would say probably say most likely midwest,” Pinter tells the Long Island wedding singer when asked about his ideal hometown. “Because I love that area, and I love the seasons.”

Sensing her discomfort with that answer, he tries to expand his horizons a little, adding in South Carolina and Colorado to the mix.

But the New Yorker isn’t looking to leave home anytime soon.

“Where I’m at right now? I want the guy to come to me,” she tells the camera with a shrug.

“I think about my dog, and I think about how close he is with my mom,” she tells her beau. “That’s really important to me.”

But city life is no good for this Michigan boy.

“I know you like the city, but I can’t deal with too much no green,” he tells her. “Like, I need green.”

He continues, this time to the camera.

“New York is one of the only places that I really just don’t want to be settled down in. City life is just not for me. It’s just not for me,” he says.

In fact, even the idea of living in New York gets Pinter worked up, he reveals.

“If I’m being honest with you, living in New York kind of gives me anxiety,” he tells his possible future wife.

The two definitely aren’t seeing eye-to-eye on this massive issue, but will their burgeoning romance be able to take off without the basics?

Love at First Flight airs on Lifetime Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

