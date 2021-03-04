'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo Receives Moving Tattoo Message From Family's Late Son in Exclusive Sneak Peek

✖

Theresa Caputo is reconnecting a couple to their late son even over video conferencing. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of this week's all-new episode of Long Island Medium, streaming Friday on discovery+, the renowned psychic medium meets virtually with a family still mourning the loss of son Nicholas to bring them a message from the other side. It's a heartwarming moment as Caputo shares news of their son's presence on the other side even amid the coronavirus pandemic, noting that she initially felt "someone young that departed, like a son."

The two confirm they did lose their son, Nicholas, hinting only at difficult times for their loved one near the end. "Nicholas, he always put me through a lot, but he's definitely just a bold personality, been into all kinds of sports," dad Brian tells the cameras. "He can catch a football with one hand. He is just an amazing boy. If you need him, he's there for you. And then, some rough times came in for him."

Caputo then asks Nicholas' parents if they likewise felt "a chill or a warmth or some type of sensation for no reason," which she says is their son's soul moving through her to validate he's the one contacting from the other side. Both say yes, to which Caputo assures them, "Know that that was your son's soul, validating his presence."

The medium then moves on to asking if Brian has an SUV or a pickup truck, which he confirms he does. "Okay, so your son just said to me, 'Tell my dad when he's in the truck and he's crying, tell my dad I'm with him. I'm right beside him,'" Caputo continues, clearly moving Nicholas' father. She continued that the spirit is telling her a laundry list of things he needs to communicate with his father, and showing her a face on her forearm, which is a symbol for all the things his dad did in memory of him.

Brian then holds up his arm, where he has tattooed in the same place Nicholas' face. "Oh, now I see it," Caputo says. "Literally, your son is the spitting image of you, like in every shape and form." The revelation is clearly hitting the two, who are getting visibly emotional as Caputo says Nicholas is insisting on telling her about the amazing car he had, even despite the big moment for his parents. His mother says, beginning to wipe away her tears, "He's all about his cars." Long Island Medium streams Fridays on discovery+. For a PopCulture exclusive interview with Caputo, click here.