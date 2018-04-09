Theresa Caputo Goes Head-to-Head With Her Husband Over Dissolving Marriage

Theresa Caputo and her ex Larry Caputo were forced to face the downfall of their crumbling marriage on Long Island Medium‘s season premiere.

In December, the Long Island Medium star announced that the couple would be separating after more than three decades of being together, and during Sunday’s season premiere of the popular TLC show, fans watched as Caputo and her husband of nearly 30 years went head-to-head during an emotional poolside conversation.

“I feel that you just pulled back from me. Because of all that shutting down and pulling back and not saying anything is what caused me to shut down,” the medium said.

“There was a point that came where I was angry that I wasn’t getting the attention that I used to get from my wife, not realizing that she was making an effort and reaching out to me,” Larry revealed during an on-camera interview.

Back at the pool, Larry confronted Theresa about her career.

“I’m not asking you to make a decision on your career over me because that wouldn’t solve anything,” Larry told her. “You need to do what you do, but you and my children are everything.”

“I love you but I don’t think that—I don’t feel that things are the same,” Theresa responded.

Larry was not ready to call it quits, though, claiming “”I don’t want to give up. I don’t want to throw in the towel. I have too much love for you to give up.”

However, Theresa said that she was at her breaking point.

“And I feel like I can’t keep flipflopping my emotions and that’s what I’ve been doing,” she said. “Because I am at this breaking point.”

During the episode, the medium also revealed what was behind the decline of her marriage, claiming that it’s impossible to pinpoint a moment that the relationship turned from something wonderful to something toxic, as much as people have been asking.

The tension was so bad here in the house, and it’s something that happened over time,” she said. “It’s nothing that happened overnight. People can say whatever they want — it was my work, it was this is was that — it just happened.”

She continued: “This is something that happened over the years. And is is sad, and it f—ing sucks. That’s it.”

In December, the couple released a statement about their split to Us Weekly.

“After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate,” the couple said. “We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

The two have two children, 24-year-old Larry Caputo Jr., and 23-year-old Victoria Caputo.