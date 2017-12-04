‘Long Island Medium’ Star Knew Marriage Was Troubled Before Split

Even before Theresa and Larry Caputo announced they were splitting after 28 years together, the Long Island Medium star knew her marriage was “strained.”

In a Nov. 13 episode of the TLC show, Theresa opened up about the state of her marriage.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Since the last season of Long Island Medium and through a period of time, Larry and I’s relationship has changed,” she told a friend over dinner. “We’ve been there for each other, you know, through thick and thin, you know, good times, and right now are not such great times.”

“I don’t understand it,” she continued. “I lay in bed, and I say to myself, ‘How did this happen? How did I get here?’ “

But even though Theresa admitted her calling as a medium affected “every relationship” in her life, said she didn’t think her job was the main reason for their problems.

“I sometimes interpret it as growing apart,” she said, breaking down. “I’ve changed and he has changed. We’re both not happy and, you know, it’s hard to try to work through that. It’s not easy for me to sit here and to talk about this, to talk about my feelings, to talk about how my marriage is, but you know, things do change.”

Theresa didn’t hint at her upcoming divorce in the episode, but said that things were “hard” in her marriage the time.

“I love what I do. I wouldn’t change a thing. I am so grateful and very blessed but because of what I do and where I am in my life with my career, every relationship in my life has suffered,” she said. “Just getting together with family, you know, just going to lunch. Things are just hard, you know? And just trying to the best that I can.”

Sunday, the couple announced they were splitting in a joint statement.

“After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate. We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time,” the statement read.

Long Island Medium airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: TLC