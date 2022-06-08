'Live PD' Returning With Rebranded Title and New Network

✖

Live PD is making a return to TV with a rebrand and a new network. The highly-rated reality series was axed from A&E in June 2020 amid backlash in the wake of George Floyd's death but is now returning to Reelz with the working title On Patrol: Live. Dan Abrams will return as host to the series, which returns this summer, live, Friday and Saturday nights from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. ET, according to Deadline.

Similar to Live PD, On Patrol: Live will feature cameras documenting in real-time the work of police officers on patrol from departments across the U.S. On Patrol: Live will also feature citizen ride-alongs, which will allow local residents of the communities on the show to get a first-hand look at police work as they ride along with officers followed by cameras on live nights. The citizens will then share their ride-along experiences in the studio as guests on the show.

Joining Abrams as host is Sgt. Sean "Sticks" Larkin, a retired Tulsa Police Department lieutenant, and Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson, Division Commander with the Richland County Sheriff's Department in Columbia, South Carolina. This trio will provide live analysis and context, sharing their experiences and offering insight into what's happening with the officers on the show.

"Law enforcement is front and center in the national discussion, and our hope is that showing the work of police officers in a live format will provide viewers with direct access to the work they do," Abrams said in a statement. "I'm thrilled our team is finally back together and excited that REELZ has committed to making this show front and center on their network."

"We've been in contact with Half Moon for some time and strongly believe that REELZ is the perfect home for On Patrol: Live, which will add to our network as the cornerstone of our commitment to commissioning brand-defining, must-see original programming," added Stan E. Hubbard, CEO of Reelz. "With the collective talent assembled, we know we are working with the best, most experienced team there is to produce this type of series and together we will do everything in our power to earn the trust and loyalty of viewers excited for this show."