‘Little Women: LA’: Tonya Banks Finds Her ‘Happy Place’ With Mika Winkler

Little Women: LA star Tonya Banks may have gone on a girl’s trip to the Happy Place with Mika Winkler, but that doesn’t put them any closer to being in a “happy place” as friends.

Even after Winkler apologized for talking smack on Banks’ upcoming wine line and criticizing her acumen as a businesswoman, Banks has been unwilling to bury the hatchet with the smart-mouthed addition to the group.

So in Wednesday’s episode of the Lifetime reality series, when the Little Women cast goes to get their selfie on at the not-so-aptly named Happy Place, Banks was reticent to mingle with Winkler at the group outing.

“She needs to stay in her lane,” Banks told co-star Jasmine Sorge.

Although a little late to the party, Banks did show up to the outing to the relief of her co-stars — but not with a warm greeting for her foe Winkler, who described her reception as “freezer burn.”

“I just cant with Mika,” Banks told the camera. “She needs to give me a true and solid apology for talking about me behind my back. Because right now, her presence is making my skin crawl.”

The two stay more than an arm’s length apart throughout the entire experience, but before Banks headed out for the day, Winkler ran to stop her for a private chat.

“You know what, this is what I was trying to avoid,” Banks told the camera. “I’m finally in a happy place and I don’t want to f— it up.”

When Winkler asked why her former friend didn’t show up for her barbecue the other week, Banks responded that she was trying to avoid her and negative feelings for her.

“I don’t get that,” Winkler told her. “Give me an opportunity to even apologize to you.”

When Banks told Winkler that the apology she got before seemed insincere, Winkler was happy to try her hand again at reconciliation.

“Tonya. I am truly sorry that I hurt your feelings,” she said, taking Banks by the shoulders. “And I won’t do it again. I’ll try not to do it again. And if I rub you the wrong way, speak your mind, be a little boss over me. And I’m sorry.”

After a hug, Banks walked off with a smile, and the group breathed a little easier.

“I’m really glad Tonya accepted my apology, so we can move on and be friends,” Winkler said.

But later, while hanging out as just a duo, Banks revealed that she wasn’t quite over what Winkler said.

“I just want everyone’s support,” she said, adding that Winkler’s comments were the straw that broke the camel’s back when it came to being doubted by her friends.

Winkler, apologizing again, said she will always be there for her friend — as long as there’s a case of wine in it for her.

Little Women: LA airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo credit: Kinetic Content