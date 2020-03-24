‘Little Women: LA’ Fans Reach out After Christy McGinity’s Daughter Dies 2 Weeks After Birth

On Monday, PEOPLE reported some tragic news regarding Little Women: Los Angeles star Christy McGinity. The publication reported that McGinity’s two-week-old daughter, Violet Eva Carazo, had passed away on Friday. Both McGinity and her boyfriend, Violet’s father, Gonzalo Justo Carazo, welcomed Violet on March 6 with the child being born 7 weeks premature. Upon hearing the tragic news, McGinity’s fans have flocked to social media in order to send her their condolences.

“It is with our deepest sorrow that we send our baby girl Violet Eva Carazo to play with the angels,” McGinity and Carazo told PEOPLE on Monday. “We were able to spend two weeks with our sweet baby girl and for that we are forever thankful. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Your thoughts and prayers are very much appreciated.” The news of Violet’s passing comes only a couple of weeks after the reality star welcomed her daughter into the world. At the time, McGinity’s rep released a statement to PEOPLE about the premature birth of her daughter, telling the publication, “The family welcomes your thoughts and prayers, but requests privacy during this difficult time.”

Following the news about Violet’s death, fans online have reached out to McGinity in order to send some kind words her way.

One fan reflected McGinity and Carazo’s statement about their daughter by writing on Facebook that the couple “have a angel always with you,prayers through this time of sorrow.”

Fans were truly heartbroken over the news about McGinity’s family.

“I am so sorry for your loss,” one user wrote on Facebook. “Deepest sympathy extended to you and your family. God bless.”

Many users expressed that their thoughts were with McGinity and her entire family during this difficult time.

“Praying for you and family RIP little angel,” a fan wrote.

“Omg. I’m so very sorry for your loss,” one fan wrote on PEOPLE‘s Facebook page about the news. “I’ve been watching you document the progress on your personal page. My heart break for you all. So devastating, again, I’m so sorry.”

So many fans responded to McGinity’s sad news with kind news and positive vibes.

“Omg you poor thing so sorry to hear that news,” yet another fan wrote. “my heart goes out to you and your family xx.”

Additionally, many users on Facebook sent prayers McGinity’s way in light of the tragic news, as one even wrote, “Prayers for strength and comfort during this difficult time.”

Of course, this news was heartbreaking to hear, as many expressed online.

“Aw no heartbreaking! Im so sorry to hear this,” a fan of McGinity’s wrote on Facebook, echoing what many have said about Violet’s passing. “My condolences to the parents and families.”