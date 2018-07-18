‘Little Women: LA’ Star Elena Gant Slams Tonya Banks as a ‘Homewrecker’ in Exclusive New Clip

Tonya Banks may be ready to jump right back into her relationship with ex-boyfriend Jaa, but her Little Women: LA co-stars aren’t about to let her forget one key fact — he has a girlfriend.

The exes shocked fans with mutual “I love you’s” and a kiss during last week’s episode of the Lifetime reality series, but Banks appears to be ready to take their romance to the next level in this exclusive clip of Wednesday’s all-new episode.

“Even though Jaa needs time to figure out if he wants to get back together, I’m all in,” Banks tells the cameras bluntly. “I’m ready.”

But friends Elena Gant and Terra Jole are concerned about Jaa’s current girlfriend, asking if the two have discussed her feelings in all this.

“I don’t bring her up,” Banks admits, adding, “I don’t talk about it, he don’t talk about it, no.”

Jole confronts her friend at this point, saying, “I thought you said you were going to bring her up if more happened, and clearly more happened,” to which Banks replies, “I’m following his lead, and that’s what I told him.”

Instead of getting back with Jaa, Gant suggests bringing Banks on a blind triple date with “an amazing guy” she promises the newly-single Banks “will not be able to resist.”

Jole doubles down, adding, “He’s not 100 percent committed to you, so why should you be 100 percent committed to him?”

Banks rebuffs her friend’s accusation of being “100 percent in,” but when Jole brings up their declarations of love and his current girlfriend, she backs down.

“It’s a big mistake to get together with a guy that has a girlfriend,” Gant tells the cameras in a confessional. “Because if he does it to someone else, it’s just a matter of time until he does it to you. And you deserve so much better than this.”

Gant tells Banks that she doesn’t think she’s being honest with them, with Jole pointing out, “If he has a girlfriend, you’re the other woman. Step off!”

Gant adds, “You’re a homewrecker, for the record!” to a shocked Banks.

Is this about to turn into another major Little Women: LA fight? Don’t miss the all-new episode!

Little Women: LA (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo credit: Lifetime