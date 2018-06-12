‘Little Women: LA’ Star Christy Gibel Raves About Vaginal Rejuvenation Surgery

Little Women: LA fans will recall watching Christy Gibel make the tough decision to undergo a vaginal rejuvenation earlier in the season. But despite her concerns going into the procedure, Gibel couldn’t be happier with the results.

Leaving Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant PUMP in West Hollywood over the weekend, Gibel told TMZ that she was “just taking a little break for herself” out at the trendy spot popularized by Bravo series Vanderpump Rules.

When asked about the rejuvenation surgery, which she underwent alongside friend and co-star Tonya Banks earlier this season, Gibel said, “it makes you tight and everything better.”

She elaborated, “I don’t know how much better I can say it. If I sneeze, I don’t pee anymore, and the orgasms are amazing.”

While Gibel may have dropped out of her plans with Banks to undergo a tummy tuck and liposuction due to her fear of going under anesthesia, she revealed that she recently took a second look at weight loss surgery, undergoing a gastric sleeve procedure.

“I got the sleeve done, and I’ve lost almost 30 pounds,” she told TMZ. “So, I feel so f—ing amazing.”

During the May 30 episode of the Lifetime show, Banks and Gibel commiserated about their respective issues with how their bodies had been changing over the years.

“I want a new me, but I don’t know if the risk of going under is worth the reward!” Gibel told the cameras at the time. “Even though I was excited about doing this, I don’t know that I can ever get over my fear of going under the knife.”

Banks, meanwhile, did undergo liposuction and a breast lift in addition to the rejuvenation procedure.

“I want to get something done, whether it’s a [breast] reduction or just a lift,” Banks said on the reality TV series prior to the procedure. “With age, it’s like gravity was just like, BAM! And I work out a lot.”

She added: “I’m at a point in my life where I want to refresh myself. …As I get older, my boss body has become more blob body. I’m all about fitness, but there ain’t no fighting Father Time.”

Both of the women look amazing, and we can’t wait to see Gibel continue on her health journey!

Little Women: LA airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

