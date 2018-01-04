‘Little Women LA’ Cast Member Briana Renee Files for Divorce Citing Abuse

Little Women: LA cast member Briana Renee is divorcing her husband amid some horrifying reports of abuse.

The Lifetime celeb filed to divorce her husband of almost three years, Matt Grundhoffer, citing irreconcilable differences and seeking both child and spousal support, reports TMZ. The two first separated in November.

Renee also filed for a restraining order against Grundhoffer last month, according to TMZ, stating in court documents that she was verbally abused by her ex at least twice, with him calling her a “c—” and a “worthless b—,” threatening to take their 1-year-old son, Maverick.

Renee also claimed that her ex is frequently drunk and threatens violence when he is.

In April 2017, documents obtained by TMZ say he threatened to “kill everyone in the house” and in June, he implied he was going to kill himself.

The television personality also said in the documents she found messages between Grundhoffer and another woman, including “sexually explicit and disturbing” descriptions allegedly involving “bestiality and proposals of sex acts with minor children, including the proposal of sex acts with Matthew’s minor child, age 12, from a previous relationship.”

A judge granted Renee a restraining order for her and their son. Grundhoffer had not responded to TMZ’s request for comment as of Thursday afternoon.

