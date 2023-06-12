'Farmer Wants a Wife' Star Hospitalized After Car Crash

Farmer Wants a Wife star Khelsi Stone is counting her blessings after she wound up in the hospital for injuries sustained in a terrifying car accident. The reality TV star, who appeared on the debut season of Fox's hit reality show, recently revealed on social media that she suffered internal bleeding, broken bones, and other injuries after another vehicle pulled out in front of her while she embarked on a trip to Tennessee.

Stone detailed the incident and her subsequent hospitalization across numerous posts shared to Instagram and Facebook. Stone first shared the news earlier this month when she shared a photo of herself wearing a neck brace to her Instagram Story, writing, "blessed. Moments like these, I'm reassured God is my constant." She also shared a photo of her vehicle, which was heavily damaged in the crash.

RIP to my baby, thank you for keeping me so safe & I’m just thankful I didn’t go with ya 🖤 thought I was going on a mini... Posted by Khelsi Stone on Saturday, June 10, 2023

According to Stone, the wreck happened while she "was going on a mini vacation to TN" when "someone who pulled out in front of me." Recounting the terrifying ordeal, Stone wrote, "I remember every twist & turn I made I cried out God be with me, I have so much left to do on this earth through you. Things can really change in the blink of an eye." Stone suffered serious injuries in the accident, including a broken hand, bruised ribs, a busted nose, and bleeding in her abdomen and pelvis. She was kept overnight in the hospital for monitoring. Stone added that in addition to those more serious injuries, she also sustained "lots of soreness, busted nose from air bag, and boo boos all over," though she said it was "amazing news after what I just experienced." Stone called the crash "so scary," adding that it was an "eye opening experience that just shows you how silly some things are & what's worth your energy & happiness day to day!"

Amid her recovery, Stone was surrounded with support. Commenting on her Facebook post, one person wrote, "so glad you are ok that is the main thing," with somebody else adding, "thank goodness you are okay! Definitely have angels watching over you! Prayers and a speedy recovery!" One of Stone's friends also started a meal train to help her throughout her recovery.

Stone later expressed her gratitude for the support shown, writing in a June 6 Facebook post, "thank you to anyone who has donated! I am stressy about work and not having a car but remaining humble and thankful to be alive and well!" She added that she was" lucky to have so much love & support" and was "happy to be home resting and recovering in my bed! recovery time should be about 4-6 weeks!"