‘Little Women: Atlanta’ Exclusive Clip: Minnie Breaks Bad News to Tiny Twinz and Abira About Their Performance

It’s a tough break for Abira Green and Tiny Twinz Andrea and Amanda Salinas after the Little Women: Atlanta stars showed out in a recent performance in hopes of earning a spot on the Street Exec tour.

In an exclusive sneak peek of Thursday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime reality show (produced by Kinetic Content), Ashley “Minnie” Ross sits down her clients after a “kick a—” performance to reveal it still wasn’t enough for the Street Execs label to look past them being little people and add them to their tour.

“It breaks my heart to tell them that Street Execs haven’t made their mind up yet,” she tells the camera before the meeting. “I need to get these girls to sign contracts with me so we can finally be a united front and make this tour happen.”

While all three performers are feeling good about their showcase, Minnie has to bring them down when it came to the results, telling them, “The good news is he loved the songs … but he was like, no one’s on the tour because we need more work.”

Shocked, Andrea asks, “Is he saying this because we’re little?” to which Minnie replies, “I guess.”

Abira is not happy to learn that discrimination against her stature could be playing into her missing out on the opportunity of a lifetime.

“This is bulls—,” she tells the camera. “I’ve been dealing with this kind of prejudice my whole life. I would think the Street Execs would know there’s more to us than just our height. I mean, come on man!”

Looking for a solution, Amanda asks Minnie, “What else do we have to do to prove to ourselves that we deserve to be on that tour?” to which she answers, “Be more in the studio, make another song, just show him that we hungry! We ready to eat.”

“But it seems like we have to show it more because we’re different,” Amanda adds, with Abira chiming in, “We have to think about the bigger goal.”

“Eat, sleep and grind,” Minnie tells them. “Show them we’re no joke.”

Little Women: Atlanta (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo credit: Lifetime