‘Little People, Big World’ Stars Zach and Tori Roloff Share Adorable Video of Son Jackson With Dog Murphy

The bond between boy and dog couldn’t be any cuter when it comes to Tori Roloff and her husband Zach’s two-year-old son Jackson and the family dog Murphy! On Monday, Oct. 21, the Little People, Big World stars took to Roloff’s Instagram Story to share a sweet clip of their son and their Bernese Mountain Dog bonding.

In the short video, Murphy could be seen sweetly licking Jackson’s face as the two-year-old giggled, at one point exclaiming, “Woah!”

“Clearly it’s bath night,” Roloff jokingly captioned the video.

In the past, the tot’s close bond with the family dog has come under scrutiny. While some fans have stated their fears for Jackson’s safety, Roloff has continuously quieted those concerns and defended their relationship. In June, the TLC reality star spoke out, assuring fans that she and her husband always keep an eye when the two play.

“Please know that I am VERY aware of safety when it comes to animals,” she wrote. “Murphy LOVES Jackson and often times engages him in play. He is also very protective of J and I know in my bone of bones he would do nothing to hurt J on purpose. (The occasional knockdown happens but that’s life with a 120-pound uncoordinated teenager.”

She went on to explain that she and Zach “do not let Jackson hurt Murphy” and that the furry friend “loves to squish his face into us and that’s how he and J show affection.”

“I understand that many have scary stories of dogs hurting their kids and trust me we take that seriously,” she added. “But also not all dogs are alike. You have to know your dog and what your dog’s limits are. Murphy doesn’t have many limits haha. He has no bubble [per se] and loves the attention.”

Roloff again defended the relationship in September. Acknowledging that “every dog is different,” the Little People, Big World star informed fans that she is “not even a little” worried about Murphy harming Jackson, explaining that “they’re best friends. Know your dog and don’t judge me for what we do with our furry friend whom we trust with our child.”

Of course, come November, both Jackson and Murphy with have another play pal. In May, Roloff and her husband announced that they are expecting their second child together. The baby girl is set to arrive sometime next month.