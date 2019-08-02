‘Little People, Big World’: When Is Audrey Roloff’s Baby Due?

Ever since she and husband Jeremy Roloff announced that they were expecting their second child together, Little People, Big World fans have been asking when Audrey Roloff‘s due date is. They finally got their answer on July 30 after Audrey revealed on her podcast Behind the Scenes that baby Roloff on the way is due this Jan. 8!

“I am seventeen weeks,” Audrey announced, according to In Touch Weekly. “And my due date is Jan. 8. So, very different this time around. Having a winter baby. As opposed to last year, we had Ember at the very end of the summer. So being pregnant at a different time of the year is just fun.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Audrey, who is also mom to 1-year-old daughter Ember, went on to reveal that she is planning on having a “natural birth,” just as she did with her daughter.

“I’ve always been pretty crunchy,” she said. “If medical interventions are unnecessary then I just lean more on the natural side. But I also wanted to experience the true pains of childbirth and pregnancy.”

She won’t, however, be having a home birth, explaining that she prefers having “access to medical professionals” in the case complications arise during the birthing process.

Audrey and her husband, who married in September of 2014 and welcomed Ember just three years later in September of 2017, announced in early July that they were expanding their family by one.

“We’ve got some exciting news,” Roloff wrote on Instagram. “Ember Jean is going to be a big sister! We’re very excited to grow our family. Thanks for following our journey and for your continual support of our family.”

“Baby #2 is coming in January!!!” Audrey announced the news on her own account.

The announcement came just weeks after Roloff’s twin brother Zach and his wife Tori announced that they are also expecting their second child, leading some fans to wonder whether or not the couples had planned their pregnancies so that their children will be around the same age.

During the Tuesday podcast, however, Audrey denied that claim, stating that she and Tori “did not plan to be pregnant together.” Meanwhile, her husband called the idea “one of the most ridiculous, ignorant, rude, selfish” questions that they could be asked, adding that it is “really disrespectful for the journey, the difficult journey, that a lot of women specifically have to go through.”

Baby Roloff is set to join the family on Jan. 8 of this year. Zach and Tori’s little one on the way, a baby girl, is set to arrive in November.