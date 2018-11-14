‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Shares Adorable Family Photos Amid Maui Vacation

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff is living it up in Maui, and she has the family vacation photos to prove it.

Following a busy Roloff Farm pumpkin patch season, the family at the center of the popular TLC series is taking a much deserved break and getting some tender-loving care on a Hawaiian vacation, and Roloff was eager to share photos of the Roloff family soaking up the sun on the white sand beaches.

“Maui is great. But my paradise is these two boys,” Roloff captioned a photo posted to her Instagram on Monday showing herself, husband Zach Roloff, and their 18-month-old son Jackson. She added the hashtag “#zandtpartyofthree.”

The proud mama shared another photo just hours later of little Jackson sitting in the sand and reaching for the waves as they rolled ashore.

“How are you one and half, bud?! These past 18 months have made my life feel so absolutely whole,” her caption for the sweet photo began.

Roloff went on to give some exciting updates up her son, informing fans of which milestones he has already met.

“Jackson is walking talking and is seriously the most fun kid to be around,” she wrote. “He is so silly and can make an entire room break out into laughter. He’s got moves like jagger and is always down for a good party.”

Baby Jackson, according to Roloff, is also a big fan of both his puppy Murphy and his dad, who he “always wants to be with.”

“I have lost count of how many teeth he has and he uses them any chance he gets to chow down on some grub. He’s obsessed with mule rides at the farm and gets so excited when he sees grandma/grandpa patton/Roloff,” she continued. “The past year and a half has been the best time of my 27 years of life and I can’t wait to see what else God has in store. Happy half birthday little man. Mama and dada and Murphy love you so much.”

Little People, Big World Roloff family patriarch, Matt Roloff, also shared a sweet photo of the family vacation, showing three generations of Roloffs in a single shot — himself, son Zach, and grandson Jackson.

“Sometimes ya just have to force yourself to walk on the sand,” he wrote. “Keeping up with the little farmer is my new passion and motivation!”

Little People, Big World is reportedly set to return for a new season sometime in 2019.