‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Reveals How Son Jackson Is ‘Adjusting’ to Little Sister

Little People, Big World stars Tori Roloff and her husband Zach Roloff‘s 2-year-old son Jackson is “adjusting” to life as a big brother. Less than a month after welcoming their second child together, daughter Lilah Ray, Roloff took to Instagram to thank fans for their ongoing support and open up about life as a family of four, including just how her toddler is taking to his newest role.

“How are you two weeks old already Lilah Ray?!” Roloff captioned a photo of her daughter. “You have been such a joy. It’s like our family always had a place for you. These two weeks have gone way to fast and I wish I could slow it all down. I thank God for you each day and fall more in love every moment I spend with you.”

“Thank you all for your love and support of our family,” the TLC reality star continued, speaking directly to her fans. “We really do our best to read all your sweet notes and messages. We have felt so much love for our baby girl.”

“Jackson is adjusting in his own time and this has made me find new love for our sweet baby J,” Roloff revealed of her 2-year-old. “Thanks again for following our journey!!”

The little update was met with dozens of comments from fans, many unable to help but point out how similar baby Lilah looks to her big bro, while others commended his efforts through the major life adjustment he is going through.

“She looks like her brother!” one fan wrote.

“She is so precious!! She favors her big brother,” another agreed.

“He’s so gentle and loving with Lilah!” one person commented.

“She’s going to adore her big brother as they grow together in your beyond beautiful family! God bless!” a fourth wrote.

Of course, fans have gotten a sneak peek into the forming bond between Jackson and his little sister. Following Lilah’s Nov. 19 birth, Roloff has continued to give fans a glimpse into her life, including the special moments that her two children are already sharing. Along with a trip to pick out a Christmas tree and some family time on Thanksgiving, Roloff had her fans swooning after she shared a photo of her children lying side-by-side and holding hands in Seattle Seahawks jerseys. She has also shared several videos of the youngsters interacting together.