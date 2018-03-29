Jackson Roloff ‘Loved His First Time in a Big Kids Pool’ With Mom Tori

Jackson Roloff is ready for the summer!

The Little People, Big World baby, who celebrates his first birthday come May, recently enjoyed a day at the indoor pool splashing around with mom Tori Roloff.

“Enjoyed an afternoon at the pool praying for summer to come!” Tori captioned two photos shared Sunday to Instagram of the TLC family’s pool day.

“Jackson loved his first time in a big kids pool!” she wrote. “Such a little swimmer!”

In the first image, Tori beams at the camera while sporting a striped one-piece bathing suit as she stands in the water holding her baby, who wears blue and green board shorts.

The new mom also shared a photo of her sweet son smiling while sitting in the water.

Since Tori and her husband Zach Roloff welcomed their son last spring, the couple has been posting regular updates for her 670,000 Instagram followers.

For his 8-month milestones, Tori shared an update of Jackson’s accomplishments and favorite foods.

“We can sit up on our own for like 20 seconds (or until we get distracted usually by our feet) We have FOUR teeth We are crawling!!!! (Or scooting depending on how you look at it) We’re still sleeping like a professional We LOVE eating,” she wrote.

Next month, Little People, Big World will return to TLC, and fans will finally get an inside look at the many big changes going on with the Roloff family over the last year, including Zach and Tori raising Jackson, Jeremy and Audrey Roloff welcoming daughter Ember Jean, and Matt and Amy Roloff discussing the possibility of selling the farm.

Little People, Big World premieres Tuesday, April 3 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.